The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour is coming!

10 September 2025, 16:53 | Updated: 10 September 2025, 17:01

The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour
The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour. Picture: Radio X

From Monday 15th September, Chris and the team are taking the show back on the road... but this time with a very BIG difference!

By Radio X

Where are we headed for The Massive Decade Tour?!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on tour next week to celebrate 10 years of the show - and 10 years of Radio X, no less!

Plus, we're going to be giving YOU the chance to win up to £10,000 every day!

Chris and the team will be LIVE on the MASSIVE DECADE TOUR from 6:30am on Monday 15th September - and they could be coming to a town near you with a huge cash prize to give away!

The MASSIVE DECADE TOUR will be stopping off at the following locations:

  • Monday 15th September: Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds
  • Tuesday 16th September: Wrexham
  • Wednesday 17th September: Leeds
  • Thursday 18th September: Whitehaven
  • Friday 19th September: Glasgow

Dominic Byrne will be completing a location-based challenge each morning, to win "points" that will give you a prize pot of up to £10,000 - which you can win by answering a simple question.

In previous years with The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump, it's been up to YOU as to where the team have been heading off to each morning... but this time it’s up to THEM!

Stay tuned to The Chris Moyles Show to find out which locations the team will be visiting each day between Monday 15th and Friday 19th September.

You'll be able to watch the show LIVE on Global Player every day next week to see where the team end up and how Dom gets on with his daily challenge!

The Chris Moyles Show Massive Decade Tour kicks off at 6.30am on Monday, 15th September on Radio X.

