A listener sent in jingles for Dom's Disco and he's thrilled about it

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was gifted with two amazing songs for his disco. He's not sure about the subject matter, though!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Paul wrote in and revealed he worked for a radio jingle company.

Now Paul's such a fan of the show, he didn't just stop with a letter. Instead he'd thought he'd send in not one but TWO jingles dedicated to Dom's Disco!

Chris and the team are pretty impressed, but Dom could have probably done with some more lyrics that didn't refer to his bald head!

Watch his reaction to the catchy tunes in our video above.

