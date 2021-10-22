Your puns for Gary Barlow's wine venture are quite something

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show revealed that the Take That singer is going into wine making and our listeners' responses were hilarious.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, we found out that none other than Gary Barlow was branching out into the wine business... and he's called it Gary Barlow Wines.

This of course led Chris and the team to start brainstorming about better names for the Take That star's new venture.

Soon enough, the listeners got involved, but their puns were pretty shocking!

Watch our video above and hear some of the listeners most punning suggestions!

Chris Moyles hears listeners' ideas for Gary Barlow's wine venture . Picture: Ricky Vigil/GC Images / Radio X

