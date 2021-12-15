Our listener just took the farts in a jar story to a new level

Toby Tarrant and the gang discussed the phenomenon of an Aussie woman who sells her farts in a jar for £750 and a listener added their take.

This week saw Toby Tarrant react to the insane reports in which Australian reality TV star Stephanie Matto revealed she charged £756 for her farts in a jar and made as much as £38,000 in a week.

The social media star shot to fame when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and she utilised her 260,000-strong following to sell her... unique product.

But it turns out we had a trailblazer among our very own listeners of The Chris Moyles Show, who tested out the career move two decades ago!

Watch our video above to find out about the bizarre trend and what Vanessa had to say.

