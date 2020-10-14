This week's Lip Reading Game was an absolute classic!

14 October 2020, 17:27 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 17:31

The Lip Reading game returned to The Chris Moyles Show this week and things got almost got VERY dangerous live on-air.

This week The Chris Moyles Show brought back one of their favourite features: The Lip Reading Game... and things got VERY tricky.

We had one member of the team wear noise-cancelling headphones, while another said something pretty standard. Unfortunately, what they heard was very different!

Watch some of the team's amazing slip-ups in our video above.

Remind yourself of the last lip reading game:

Listen to the latest podcast of The Chris Moyles Show:

