The Lip Reading Game is back and better than ever!

Chris Moyles revived the lip reading game with Dom in the hot seat and the results were as hilarious ever.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team thought they'd bring back a much-loved game... and it didn't disappoint!

The Lip Reading Game is known for bringing up some very interesting responses, especially when Dom is the one doing the lip reading.

Watch them play the hilarious game in our video above.

It's fair to say that Dom has previous when it comes to dropping clangers in this game.

See him in action here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: