The Lip Reading Game is back and better than ever!

13 August 2020, 17:41 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 17:53

Chris Moyles revived the lip reading game with Dom in the hot seat and the results were as hilarious ever.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team thought they'd bring back a much-loved game... and it didn't disappoint!

The Lip Reading Game is known for bringing up some very interesting responses, especially when Dom is the one doing the lip reading.

Watch them play the hilarious game in our video above.

It's fair to say that Dom has previous when it comes to dropping clangers in this game.

See him in action here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles catches a listener on the toilet

WATCH: Chris Moyles catches a caller in the toilet!

Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos ever

WATCH: Chris Moyles made the weirdest videos!

Dom totally messed up our competition This Morning

WATCH: Dom totally ruins The Chris Moyles Show competition

Harry Shearer on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Harry Shearer speaks to The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's wasp sting video

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts to Ross Kemp's crazy wasp sting video

Latest On Radio X

Robert Smith and his South Park counterpart

Remember when Robert Smith of The Cure appeared on South Park?

The Cure

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers at Reading Festival 2016

Classic Reading & Leeds sets to be streamed in place of the festival this month

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020

Green Day at Woodstock 94

How Green Day turned Woodstock 94 into "Mudstock"

Festivals

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner performs in 2005

Arctic Monkeys raffle Alex Turner's guitar to save The Leadmill, Sheffield and UK grassroots venues

Arctic Monkeys

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Ringo Starr, Noel Gallagher, Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi

10 famous left handed musicians

Features

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in 1981

An Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne biopic is in the works

Music News