The Lip Reading Game got VERY close to the edge today

By Radio X

Watch Chris Moyles and the team attempt to read each other's lips with the most hilarious results.

The Chris Moyles Show's Lip Reading Game is a real favourite and it's always bound to bring up a clanger or two.

This week it was time for Pippa to read out some famous West End musicals and things got QUITE dangerous when it came time for Dom to guess what she was saying.

If that wasn't hysterical enough, Chris thought he'd prank James by pretending to read absolute nonsense!

What could possibly go wrong?!

READ MORE: The Lip Reading Game just gets better and better