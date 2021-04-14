Friend of Lakefest, Alan, has spot on nicknames for The Chris Moyles team

By Radio X

Alan, who's a supporter of the festival, came up with some some pretty interesting nicknames for the team... and Chris thinks he has a point!

The Chris Moyles Show got off to a random start because Chris was being spammed with texts from a guy named Alan who insisted they talked about Lakefest 2021.

It turns out that Alan was just trying show his appreciation to the festival's organiser Phil Bird, who had helped him in tough times during the pandemic.

Naturally, Chris and the gang had Lakefest going viral in no time, with the festival's website crashing after Chris mentioned it live on-air.

Alan was overjoyed about the promo, but he decided to thank Chris, Dom and the team in an unconventional way, by adding the nicknames: "Lush Pippa, Killer Matt, Scum Sam and Jambo!"

Chris thinks he might have a point though. After all, Matt did kill a Turtle... and Sam is a Man Utd. fan...

