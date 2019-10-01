WATCH: Kiefer Sutherland The Chris Moyles Show's Pubcast guest this year and his stories are amazing!

1 October 2019, 16:09

The Hollywood actor and musician, who's famous for playing 24's Jack Bauer, is the epic guest on The Chris Moyles Show's Pubcast this year.

This week The Chris Moyles Show unleashed their 2019 Pubcast Global's Make Some Noise.

For a few years now, Moyles and the team have taken part in the time old tradition, which sees them all head down to his local to sink a few pints and make an amazing (and often NSFW) podcast.

Watch Chris tease what to expect from the Pubcast in our video clip above.

Previous years have seen some pretty big special guests join the team, and even witnessed the revelation of Toby and Pippa's budding romance, but this year has to be up there as one of the greatest so far, with Hollywood royalty Kiefer Sutherland himself joining them for a whiskey in the pub.

Kiefer Sutherland features on The Chris Moyles Show's 2019 Pubcast for Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

As to be expected, the man who plays the iconic Jack Bauer has PLENTY of A-List stories.

They aren't clangers though, oh no. Just delicately placed stories which might just include some of the most iconic actors in the WORLD... all in aid of Global's Make Some Noise.

Find out how to download The Chris Moyles Show's Pubcast here

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

