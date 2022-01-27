Kiefer Sutherland's story about Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men is amazing

By Radio X

The Hollywood actor and musician called into The Chris Moyles Show and recalled watching Jack Nicholson give his iconic speech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kiefer Sutherand is a Hollywood A-lister and he's starred alongside some of the biggest acting legends of our time.

So it was no surprise when Chris Moyles revealed A Few Good Men was one of his favourite films of all time that the 24 star had a story about it.

The film of course includesJack Nicholson's famous scene, where he yells "You can't handle the truth!" And it turns out watching it happen in real time was so iconic, it left everyone watching speechless.

Listen to his showbiz tale in our video above.

Kiefer Sutherland talks about that iconic scene with Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.