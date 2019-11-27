WATCH: Kevin Smith talks to Chris Moyles about his heart attack and extreme weight loss

27 November 2019, 14:16 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 17:15

Watch the Jay and Silent Bob creator describe the moment he had a "massive heart attack" on The Chris Moyles Show.

This week, Kevin Smith visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is set for release this Friday (29 November).

The writer, filmmaker, comedian, author and podcaster is best known for creating iconic films such as Clerks, Mallrats and Dogma as well as the Jay and Silent Bob series.

But he's recently hit the headlines after suffering a huge heart attack, and revealing his subsequent dramatic weight loss.

Watch our video above to see him describe the moment he almost died.

See the incredible tweet Kevin Smith sent from his hospital bed last year:

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is in UK cinemas from 29 November 2020.

