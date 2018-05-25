Jon Culshaw gets pranked by the ACTUAL Frank Bruno!

25 May 2018, 09:52

Jon Culshaw is one of Britain's favourite impressionists, but has he met his match this time...

Jon Culshaw. He's a regular on the Chris Moyles Show and one of the best impressionists around. From Donald Trump to Ozzy Osbourne, Culshaw can do it all.

And one of his CLASSICS is, of course, Frank Bruno. But Chris decided to line up a little surprise for our imitating friend.

Watch the hilarious prank above!

We've got to admit, his Frank is pretty bang on! If you want to see Culshaw taking on Chris Tarrant, Terry Wogan, Michael Caine, and more, watch the video below!

