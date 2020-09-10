John Cleese reveals the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

10 September 2020, 13:37 | Updated: 10 September 2020, 14:29

The comedian looked at the iconic British series series and told Chris Moyles the little thing that still irritates him about it.

John Cleese has spoken to Chris Moyles about one of the Fawlty Towers moments which niggles at him the most.

While the British comedian, actor, author and producer has been a staunch defender of the show - in which he played the intolerant and rude hotel manager Basil Fawlty - he has admitted there are little moments of the series he "hates".

While the show's iconic The Germans episode was recently in the headlines this year due to a character using "racial slurs," it turns out there's something else about the episode that irks Cleese to this day.

Asked if he looks back on some of his work over the years and thinks 'that is perfection', he told Moyles: "Yeah I do think Fawlty Towers is pretty damn good."

The Monty Python star added: "I watch it and I watch it with a hawkish eye, because I hate the moments that aren't quite right... like when the moose head drops on to me and if you look at it carefully you can see I'm waiting for it to drop. It's fractionally slow.

Watch the moment Cleese is referring to in The Germans episode and see if you can spot the mishap here:

Fawlty towers ran for two series from 1975-1979 and Cleese stands by his decision not to make a third to this day.

He mused: "Well, Connie Booth and I after the second series thought, 'We can't do better than that'. We could do another series and everyone would say, 'ooh it was very good' but it wasn't as good as the first two series.

"So what's the point unless you really need the money?"

READ MORE: Why was Fawlty Towers' The Germans episode been removed from UKTV? John Cleese reacts

Get the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare
Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show about Piers Morgan's Life Stories responses

WATCH: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview
Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary

Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary
Chris Moyles finds out where he's taking the Prize Dump On Your Doorstep

WATCH: Chris Moyles finds out where he's driving the Prize Dump!

Latest On Radio X

Ian Brown in 2018

Ian Brown hits back at criticism after anti-mask, lockdown and vaccinations tweet

The Stone Roses

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayill with image of late frontman Chris Cornell inset

Soundgarden: Chris Cornell tribute like "picking at an open wound"

Music News

Kurt Cobain recording with Nirvana in November 1991

How a deodorant made Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit the biggest song of the 90s

Nirvana

Alex Turner at Glastonbury Festival 2013 with Arctic Monkey's AM album artowork inset

Why Arctic Monkeys' AM is their most important album

Arctic Monkeys

Alex Turner on stage with Arctic Monkeys in 2013

Are you an expert on the lyrics of AM by Arctic Monkeys?

Quizzes

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 1987

When did Ozzy Osbourne try and kill his wife Sharon?

Music News