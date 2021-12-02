Jamie Oliver is back with some fantastic Christmas food tips!

The celebrity chef offers Chris Moyles and the team some advice on gravy, mash and more.

By Radio X

If Jamie Oliver is in the studio with The Chris Moyles Show team, you can be sure that Christmas is just around the corner.

In what's now a Radio X tradition, the chef is here to answer your questions on getting the best out of your Christmas food. Here's what Jamie has to say...

Does Jamie have a tip for good, quick gravy?

"There's no tip for good quick gravy, because that's called an Oxo cube," says Jamie, not unreasonably. "When that turkey comes out of the tray and rests for at least an hour, you would skim the excess fat off and then you'd add the flour and you'd add stock." There you go!

What is a good Christmas breakfast idea?

Jamie says: "I'm always into really good eggs, they're really quick, like good scrambled eggs. I quite like nodding to our Mexican brothers and sisters, so the tortillas, the flat breads are seconds to heat up. It still works with smoked salmon and bits and pieces like that, little salsa-y bits, chill sauce.

"At the same time, I always have a back up because I have kids and they've all got preferences, I always make some waffle mix: one cup of self-raising flour, one cup of milk and one egg. Pinch of salt. Do it in the fridge the night before and you can go waffles or pancakes. You can still do that with either sweet things or stuff like the smoked salmon."

How can you create a nice creamy nice mash without using dairy products?

Jamie says: "That's pretty easy. Get yourself some nice extra virgin olive oil. It's the season now so new season's olive oil. You get what you pay for - it's about £10 a bottle, but it'll last you months.

"Get yourself some nice Maris Pipers: boil them in salted boiling water, mash 'em as you always do, but just feed them olive oil.

"If you're trying to make it really, really tasty, you could try mixing in a celeriac - they're in all the supermarkets, people just walk past them all the time. Go 50/50!"

For more excellent tips on Christmas food for all tastes and diets, see www.jamieoliver.com/christmas