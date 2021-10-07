James went to crane heaven for his birthday present

By Radio X

Chris Moyles treated James to the gift of learning how to operate a crane for his birthday and he absolutely loved it. Watch our highlights here.

Chris Moyles got a very special present for producer James on his birthday and he was thrilled!

In fact, you could say when the Radio X presenter told him he'd be learning how to operate a crane thanks to Mick, he was on cloud nine!

Someone who wasn't quite as excited was Sam, who had to film the whole thing despite his fear of heights!

As it turns out, operating a crane not just incredibly serious business... there's also plenty of opportunities for a laugh as there's some incredibly dodgy terminology involved!

Watch our video to find out what went down.

James learns how to operate a crane for his birthday treat. Picture: Radio X

