Chris Moyles invites himself to James May's pub after lockdown

The Grand Tour star talked about everything from his new Oh Cook! show to the pub he bought just before lockdown.

James May appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his hilarious new cooking show with a difference, Oh Cook!

The Grand Tour star has obviously stopped doing his day job due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not the only thing that been stopped in its tracks lately.

It turns out that James May decided to invest in a pub and become a part-owner this year, but when the watering hole finally had its grand opening, it was only a week before Lockdown 2.0 began!

Naturally, Chris and the team offered up themselves as willing customers... aren't they selfless?

Find out what went down in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals how he's his maintained his weight loss during the COVID-19 pandemic

Watch Chris Moyles sampled his own homemade cider:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: