Chris Moyles invites himself to James May's pub after lockdown

13 November 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 16:24

The Grand Tour star talked about everything from his new Oh Cook! show to the pub he bought just before lockdown.

James May appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his hilarious new cooking show with a difference, Oh Cook!

The Grand Tour star has obviously stopped doing his day job due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's not the only thing that been stopped in its tracks lately.

It turns out that James May decided to invest in a pub and become a part-owner this year, but when the watering hole finally had its grand opening, it was only a week before Lockdown 2.0 began!

Naturally, Chris and the team offered up themselves as willing customers... aren't they selfless?

Find out what went down in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals how he's his maintained his weight loss during the COVID-19 pandemic

Watch Chris Moyles sampled his own homemade cider:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles Christmas Ad

Remember Chris Moyles and his "John Lewis Christmas ad" prank?
Chris has a taste of his homemade cider

Chris Moyles samples his homemade cider and tries to to sell it to a pub landlord in Wales
Chris Moyles in August 2020

Chris Moyles reveals how he maintains his weight loss during the COVID-19 pandemic
Dom's Big Slot was unexpected this week

Dom has everyone in absolute hysterics with his Big Slot

Dom tries on his birthday roller skates on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom takes his birthday roller skates for spin in Leicester Square

Latest On Radio X

Iggy Pop performs live in New York, 1977

The unluckiest albums of all time

Features

Peter Hook on stage with Joy Division and a file photo of Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper

Peter Hook was questioned about the Yorkshire Ripper murders

Joy Division

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme

Eagles of Death Metal mark 5 years since The Bataclan Paris terror attacks

Music News

Classic John Lewis Christmas TV ads

The best John Lewis Christmas TV ads… and the worst

Features

A still from the John Lewis Christmas advert with Celeste inset

John Lewis unveil Give A Little Love Christmas ad with original song by Celeste

News

Bernard Sumner of New Order performs on stage during their Miami Residency at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on January 15 2020 i

New Order's Bernard Sumner reveals he's had coronavirus

New Order