James gets pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

James was tasked with drinking his Advent Calendar rum once again, but Chris and the team had another surprise in store.

The Chris Moyles Show is winding down for the end of the year, but doesn't mean they've taken their foot off the pedal when it comes to pranks.

Chris and the team opened another day on their grown up advent calendars, which means James had to drink another few rums.

Little did he know that he'd then have to handle the show on his own as Chris, Dom and Pippa all decided to turn their mics off.

Watch the excruciating moment it went down here!

