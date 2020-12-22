James gets pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

22 December 2020, 18:45

James was tasked with drinking his Advent Calendar rum once again, but Chris and the team had another surprise in store.

The Chris Moyles Show is winding down for the end of the year, but doesn't mean they've taken their foot off the pedal when it comes to pranks.

Chris and the team opened another day on their grown up advent calendars, which means James had to drink another few rums.

Little did he know that he'd then have to handle the show on his own as Chris, Dom and Pippa all decided to turn their mics off.

Watch the excruciating moment it went down here!

WATCH MORE: Chris isn't impressed with his Secret Santa present

James get pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show
James get pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

WATCH MORE: Chris and the team crack open their advent calendars!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

