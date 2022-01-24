James gets caught lying about Dom's snowglobe

24 January 2022, 16:04

Radio X

By Radio X

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris and the team caught James in a barefaced lie about his Christmas present from Dom and it was brilliant.

Last year, the team shared Christmas presents with each other and Dom kindly bought Chris, James, Pippa and Matt matching snow globes with a hand-written inscription on the back.

James told Dom that he took it home over Christmas and "enjoyed" it, but it turns out he was caught in a barefaced lie.

Watch as James gets royally caught out in our video above.

James gets caught llying about Dom's snowglobe present
James gets caught llying about Dom's snowglobe present. Picture: Radio X

