James explains growlers on The Chris Moyles Show

11 June 2020, 16:52 | Updated: 11 June 2020, 17:55

Chris and the team were discussing how to get a decent takeaway pint in lockdown when talk turned to the wondrous containers that hold them!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was telling us how he's absolutely desperate to have a cold pint of Guinness.

He's still not having much luck with a takeaway pint service, but James is absolutely loving it in his part of town thanks to the humble Growler.

Watch him explain all in our video above!

James describes a huge growler on The Chris Moyles Show
James describes a huge growler on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

