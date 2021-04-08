James and Dom absolutely top The Lip Reading Game

8 April 2021, 17:40 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 17:43

The Chris Moyles Show's Lip Reading Game just gets more and more epic. Watch James, Chris and Dom's hilarious attempts here.

Another week, another hilarious version of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show.

This time Dom, Chris and James were in the hot seat with ear cancelling very headphones and very loud, music making it impossible to hear anything.

But it was James and Dom who came out with some absolute corkers! Watch them attempt to guess what Chris and Pippa said in our video above.

WATCH MORE: Emily Atack plays The Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show

James and Dom top the Lip Reading Game
James and Dom top the Lip Reading Game. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom's Disco is back

Dom's Disco is back and better than ever

Chris Moyles imagines Pippa's meditation tapes on The Chris Moyles Show

We all need Pippa's meditation tapes in our lives

Chris Moyles unveils Dom remix

Chris Moyles' new Dom remix is an absolute banger

WATCH: The Top 5 Chris Moyles Show Junket Moments

WATCH: The Top 5 Chris Moyles Show Junket Moments

Chris Moyles rants about the boiling hot studio

Chris Moyles is boiling up in the studio

Latest On Radio X

Bombay Bicycle Club, Royal Blood and The Kooks

Bombay Bicycle Club, Royal Blood & The Kooks for Truck Festival 2021

Truck Festival 2020

Shara Nelson in the video for "Massive"'s Unfinished Sympathy

How a name change stopped Massive Attack from being "banned" by radio

Features

Jade Bird on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jade Bird: My second album is the best thing I've ever done

Jade Bird

The cover of Ocean Colour Scene's 1996 Moseley Shoals album

Why Ocean Colour Scene’s Moseley Shoals album is so iconic

Features

Leicester's Noisily Festival will return in 2021

Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher: There's more chance of Oasis reuniting than One Direction

Liam Gallagher