James and Dom absolutely top The Lip Reading Game

The Chris Moyles Show's Lip Reading Game just gets more and more epic. Watch James, Chris and Dom's hilarious attempts here.

Another week, another hilarious version of the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show.

This time Dom, Chris and James were in the hot seat with ear cancelling very headphones and very loud, music making it impossible to hear anything.

But it was James and Dom who came out with some absolute corkers! Watch them attempt to guess what Chris and Pippa said in our video above.

James and Dom top the Lip Reading Game. Picture: Radio X

