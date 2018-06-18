Can You Imagine A TV Show With Dom And Hayley From Love Island?

Chris thinks it would look something like this…

Love Island fever is sweeping the Chris Moyles Show - we’ve already had updates from Pippa - but Chris has an interesting idea.

Hayley Hughes may have already left the island, but Chris reckons Dom could help her with her TV career.

“I just think it’d be really really fascinating if you were to adopt Hayley for 72 hours,” he says.

“Do you,” asks Dom, unsure. “I think you’d be very patient,” thinks Pippa.

What would such a show look like? Let’s imagine… watch the video above.