Can You Imagine A TV Show With Dom And Hayley From Love Island?

18 June 2018, 17:12

Chris thinks it would look something like this…

Love Island fever is sweeping the Chris Moyles Show - we’ve already had updates from Pippa - but Chris has an interesting idea.

Hayley Hughes may have already left the island, but Chris reckons Dom could help her with her TV career.

“I just think it’d be really really fascinating if you were to adopt Hayley for 72 hours,” he says.

“Do you,” asks Dom, unsure. “I think you’d be very patient,” thinks Pippa.

What would such a show look like? Let’s imagine… watch the video above.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Foo Fighters

Hear Foo Fighters' Manchester Show On Radio X This Weekend

The Chris Moyles World Cup song

WATCH: Chris Moyles Revisits His World Cup Song!

Dom and Hayley from Love Island

Can You Imagine A TV Show With Dom And Hayley From Love Island?
Muse

Muse Remember The Time They Got A Record Deal… Only They Hadn’t
Chris an Dom laugh at listeners competition queries

Chris & Dom Can't Get Over Your Competition Queries

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast