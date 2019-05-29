VIDEO: Iain Stirling thinks Love Island 2019 contestant Curtis Pritchard looks like Ed Gamble...

29 May 2019, 16:29 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 17:12

The Love Island narrator Iain Stirling visited The Chris Moyles Show to talk all things Love Island, and he thinks that one contested looks familiar.

Iain Stirling popped into The Chris Moyles Show this week, where he discussed the brand new series of Love Island 2019.

The Scottish commentator, who narrates the popular dating competition, is set to head off to its new location this year, but has talked about one new contestant in particular looks familiar.

Chris Pritchard is already a familiar face because he's the younger brother of Strictly star AJ Pritchard, but Stirling also reckons he looks like fellow comedian Ed Gamble!

Watch our video above.

And it turns out that Ed Gamble's got wind of it too and ISN'T a happy camper:

Meet Curtis Pritchard and the cast of Love Island 2019 below:

