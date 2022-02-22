How to watch the best bits of The Chris Moyles Birthday Show

The Chris Moyles Show came live from The Tan Hill Inn for his birthday special. Picture: Radio X

By Radio X

This year, Chris celebrated his birthday in the highest pub in Britain, complete with an Oasis tribute band and some VERY special guests...

This morning on Radio X, we celebrated Chris Moyles' birthday in our traditional, extravagant style... by coming LIVE from the highest pub in Great Britain!

Back in November, customers the Tan Hill Inn, sat atop the Yorkshire Dales, were snowed in for three days with only an Oasis tribute band for company.

This week, Chris was surprised with a trip up to the historic pub and Dom, Pippa and James Robinson were of course in tow for the show, looking very chipper, despite nursing sore heads from the night before.

Dom, Pippa and James at the Tan Hill Pub for Chris Moyles' Birthday Show. Picture: Radio X

Special appearances came from Chris Moyles' parents, Rob DJ, one half of The Burke Brothers and Noasis - who played two epic Oasis medleys, which included Roll With It, Live Forever, Half The World Away, She's Electric and Rock 'N' Roll Star.

Noasis preform a medley of Oasis hits at Chris Moyles' birthday show. Picture: Radio X

Liam Gallagher also led the surprise tributes to Moyles, alongside video messages from Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder and Stereophonics.

Stereophonics send a special birthday message to Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

If that wasn't enough excitement for one morning, our lucky competition winner, Chris, played Play Your Pints Right live on-air and won £5,000!

You can watch highlights from the show exclusively right now at Global Player.

You can listen to Radio X on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

Global Player opens up a world of audio at your fingertips, allowing listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, expertly-curated playlists, all in one place, wherever you go.

Download and install Global Player, swipe to Radio X and get listening on the go. Plus, you can see all the latest exclusive videos from your favourite Radio X shows

You can find out more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Heart, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM right here.

