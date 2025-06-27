How to spot The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags for 2025

The 2025 Radio X Glastonbury flags have arrived!

By Jenny Mensah

Play along with us this weekend! Can you spot all nine Chris Moyles Show flags at Worthy Farm? Here's what to look out for...

Glastonbury 2025 is a go! The gates are open and the festivities at Worthy Farm have kicked off, ready for a full weekend of music, culture and much, much more.

It's now a Glastonbury tradition for The Chris Moyles Show to send down a team of listeners to carry some "rogue" flags around the festival. Not just because it's great craic, but because it also makes for some good guerrilla marketing and gets the show on national television.

Over the past couple of weeks, Chris has been giving listeners a flag each to take with them to Worthy Farm, and now we know who's going to be brandishing which slogan at the festival it just leaves us to spot them whether at home or at the festival

The plan is for ALL NINE flags to congregate at the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening ahead of Biffy Clyro's headline set, which kicks off at 8.15 pm. Will you spot all nine as Simon Neil and co return top the bill at the festival for the fifth time?

Let us know if you see them using the Twitter hashtag #RadioXFlags

Also, if you're headed down to Glasto yourself, keep an eye out for the team, who will be on "the ground" so to speak for much of the weekend!

Here's who you should be looking out for in the crowds and on the telly....

Radio X Glastonbury Flags for 2025. Picture: Radio X

Match the flag to our lovely listeners names below:

The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags for 2025:

ConDOM - Rosie

I Don't Like Chris Moyles... Sorry - Towny

The 1975 are so Fifty Years Ago - BEX

Flaggie May - Annie

I Am Here - Beth

Chris Moyles feeding Nick Ferrari- Aron

On No! It's Gone Brown - Wilson

QR Code - Rachel

'Mon The Biff - Gazz

Can you spot them all? Good luck! Let us know if you see them using the Twitter hashtag #RadioXFlags

And just because another year has rolled on, it doesn't mean you won't spot flags from last year, either.

Remind yourself of The Chris Moyles Glasto flags from 2024:

Radio X's Glastonbury flag line-up for 2024. Picture: Radio X

And take a trip down memory lane for some of the Glasto Flags from 2023:

The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags 2023. Picture: Radio X

Read more: