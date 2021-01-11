Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's win over Leeds Utd with Chris Moyles

The football legend spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from Leeds' defeat to his upcoming new podcast The Harry Redknapp Show.

Harry Redknapp appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this morning and it was an absolute pleasure as always.

The former footballer and I'm A Celeb winner spoke about everything from life in lockdown to his new podcast and Crawley's FA Cup win over Chris Moyles' beloved Leeds United.

Talking about the shock 3-0 win, which took place on 10 January 2021, the 73-year-old said: "Credit to Crawley, I thought Leeds were the outside bet to win the cup this year. You know, outside the Man Cities, Tottenhams, Liverpools… I thought this could be Leeds, this could be their year, but Crawley were fantastic!"

The King of the Jungle added: "Well, I suppose, you know, you make a few changes and you’ve had a pretty settled team and then suddenly a couple of your key players are not playing. Bamford’s been scoring the goals, you know, he gave him a rest yesterday, but you’ve still got a team strong enough that should be able to do the job. There’s no real excuses. A lot of the players that came in really underperformed yesterday, and Crawley just never stopped working. They ran and chased and it can happen."

Harry Redknapp's new podcast The Harry Redknapp Show kicks off on Tuesday 12 January 2021.

Watch our interview with the football legend above.

The Harry Redknapp Show is a brand new podcast series hosted by the man himself. In each episode Harry and his close friend Dodge (The Eventful Entrepreneur) are joined by a host of famous faces to discuss football, fame and everything in between.

After a difficult 2020, Harry and his guests hope to put a smile back on the faces of a nation with some incredible stories and hilarious tales.

The fantastic line up in Season One includes Sir Rod Stewart, Frank Lampard, Romesh Ranganathan and Mo Gilligan,and the series kicks off on Tuesday 12 January when Harry and Dodge are joined by Piers Morgan.

