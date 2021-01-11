Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's win over Leeds Utd with Chris Moyles

11 January 2021, 15:27 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 15:29

The football legend spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from Leeds' defeat to his upcoming new podcast The Harry Redknapp Show.

Harry Redknapp appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this morning and it was an absolute pleasure as always.

The former footballer and I'm A Celeb winner spoke about everything from life in lockdown to his new podcast and Crawley's FA Cup win over Chris Moyles' beloved Leeds United.

Talking about the shock 3-0 win, which took place on 10 January 2021, the 73-year-old said: "Credit to Crawley, I thought Leeds were the outside bet to win the cup this year. You know, outside the Man Cities, Tottenhams, Liverpools… I thought this could be Leeds, this could be their year, but Crawley were fantastic!"

The King of the Jungle added: "Well, I suppose, you know, you make a few changes and you’ve had a pretty settled team and then suddenly a couple of your key players are not playing. Bamford’s been scoring the goals, you know, he gave him a rest yesterday, but you’ve still got a team strong enough that should be able to do the job. There’s no real excuses. A lot of the players that came in really underperformed yesterday, and Crawley just never stopped working. They ran and chased and it can happen."

Harry Redknapp's new podcast The Harry Redknapp Show kicks off on Tuesday 12 January 2021.

Watch our interview with the football legend above.

Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's FA cup win over Leeds with Chris Moyles
Harry Redknapp talks Crawley's FA cup win over Leeds with Chris Moyles. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Find out more about The Harry Redknapp Show podcast here

The Harry Redknapp Show is a brand new podcast series hosted by the man himself. In each episode Harry and his close friend Dodge (The Eventful Entrepreneur) are joined by a host of famous faces to discuss football, fame and everything in between.

After a difficult 2020, Harry and his guests hope to put a smile back on the faces of a nation with some incredible stories and hilarious tales.

The fantastic line up in Season One includes Sir Rod Stewart, Frank Lampard, Romesh Ranganathan and Mo Gilligan,and the series kicks off on Tuesday 12 January when Harry and Dodge are joined by Piers Morgan.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne's impression of Adele is something else

Dom's Adele impression is the best thing ever

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Tom Grennan sings live in complete darkness during Chris Moyles' birthday show

WATCH: Tom Grennan performed IN THE DARK for Chris Moyles' birthday show
The Chris Moyles Show team open secret santa presents

The Chris Moyles Show team open their Secret Santa presents

Andi Peters talks Christmas plans on The Chris Moyles Show

Andi Peters reveals his yoga moves and solo Christmas plans

Latest On Radio X

Sex Pistols shooting their Pretty Vacant video in 1977

A Sex Pistols biopic series by Danny Boyle is on the way

Sex Pistols

The Wombats' Murph at Reading Festival 2019

This remix of The Wombats Greek Tragedy has gone viral on TikTok

The Wombats

Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl wants to appear on daughter Violet's first album

Foo Fighters

David Bowie performs his last full gig in the UK: closing the Isle Of Wight Fesival, 13 June 2004

What did David Bowie play at his last gig?

David Bowie and Roger Moore as James Bond

David Bowie turned down the part of a James Bond villain in the 80s

Best album covers of the 1980s

The best album covers of the 1980s

Features