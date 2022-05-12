Hairy Biker Si King gives update on Dave Myers amid cancer battle

By Radio X

One half of the Hairy Bikers, Si King, spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about their new book and gave an update on his pal.

The Hairy Bikers are releasing a new cookbook, The Hairy Dieters' Simple Healthy Food and Si King stopped by for a chat with The Chris Moyles Show.

Si's riding solo at the mo due to Dave Myers undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis, but his pal told Chris and the team he was "tough".

"He's not very well at the moment," said King. "But you know what Dave's like, Chris. He's as tough as an old boot."

He added: "He's just pretty focused and concentrating on his treatment."

Watch our interview with one half of the Geordie legends above.

The Hairy Dieters' Simple Healthy Food is out on 13th May 2022.

