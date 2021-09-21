Greg Davies reveals how teaching still influences his comedy

21 September 2021, 16:13 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 18:14

Greg Davies appeared on The Chris Moyles Show to discuss the new series Never Mind The Buzzcocks and talked about how being a teacher still effects his stand up.

Greg Davies featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his career to the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The comedian and TV personality will host the revamped panel show, which comes to Sky this month, but he wasn't always destined for our screens.

The Inbetweeners star is known for his 13-year-long career as a teacher, and though he's been working in entertainment now for longer, he revealed how it still influences his comedy.

"I think as a comedian, those long lonely years have a teacher have really paid off," he told Chris Moyles. "When I'm developing new stand up I'm still digging into the teaching years. So I see it as a treasure trove of all the awful things that happened to me".

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is available from 21 September at 9pm on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

