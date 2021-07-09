Chris Moyles gives away tickets to watch England at Wembley at the Euro 2020 final!

Ahead of England's game against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Chris Moyles has got some tickets away, but who will be lucky enough to win them?

This week has seen everyone in the country catch football fever as England qualified for the Euro 2020 final and The Chris Moyles Show has been no different.

The Three Lions will face off against Italy on Sunday 11 July to determine which country will win the tournament this year.

It's a huge moment for England fans everywhere, especially those who get to watch the historic moment in none other than Wembley Stadium.

So what better way for Chris and the team to mark the momentous occasion than by giving away a pair of tickets to watch it all unfold to one of his lucky listeners.

Will Rob or Trina end up winning the hottest tickets in town this week? Watch our video above to find out!

