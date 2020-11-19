Chris Moyles reckons Gino D'Acampo goes a bit Borat on Family Fortunes

19 November 2020, 17:40 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 17:50

The celebrity chef is a close friend of The Chris Moyles Show, but Chris couldn't help but notice something about his Family Fortunes sign off.

We're big fans of Gino D'Acampo on The Chris Moyles Show and Chris caught up with last week's episode of Family Fortunes in which he's the new host.

Chris couldn't help but notice something funny about his sign off though...

Watch him explain all in our video above.

Chris Moyles with Gino D'Acampo inset
Chris Moyles with Gino D'Acampo inset. Picture: Radio X/ITV's Family Fortunes

Gino spoke to Chris Moyles and the team ahead of his hosting duties on the show and explained how he never considered himself for the role, even when it was being pitched to him!

However, when Chris asked if he was recommended, Gino explained why he wouldn't quite fit the bill.

Find out why here:

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

