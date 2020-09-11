Gino D'Acampo thinks Chris Moyles is too aggressive for Family Fortunes!

Watch the TV chef catch up with Chris Moyles and the team about life in lockdown and his new job as host in Family Fortunes.

Gino D'Acampo spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this morning and talked about his exciting new role as the host on Family Fortunes.

The Italian TV chef is set to pick up where Vernon Kay left off in presenting the iconic show, but he admitted to Chris Moyles that when he first got the call, he didn't think he was up for the job himself.

In fact, he was so convinced he wasn't lined up for the role, he suggested everyone from Ainsley Harriet to our very Chris Moyles!

However, he reckons Moyles doesn't quite have the disposition for it...

Watch the pair chat in in our video above.

