Gino D'Acampo thinks Chris Moyles is too aggressive for Family Fortunes!

11 September 2020, 17:22 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 17:32

Watch the TV chef catch up with Chris Moyles and the team about life in lockdown and his new job as host in Family Fortunes.

Gino D'Acampo spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this morning and talked about his exciting new role as the host on Family Fortunes.

The Italian TV chef is set to pick up where Vernon Kay left off in presenting the iconic show, but he admitted to Chris Moyles that when he first got the call, he didn't think he was up for the job himself.

In fact, he was so convinced he wasn't lined up for the role, he suggested everyone from Ainsley Harriet to our very Chris Moyles!

However, he reckons Moyles doesn't quite have the disposition for it...

Watch the pair chat in in our video above.

Listen to the latest podcast for The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

John Cleese reveals to Chris Moyles the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

John Cleese reveals the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare
Vinnie Jones talks to The Chris Moyles Show about Piers Morgan's Life Stories responses

WATCH: Vinnie Jones talks response to Piers Morgan Life Stories interview
Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary

Chris Moyles surprises James with his girlfriend Chelsea on their 10th anniversary

Latest On Radio X

Smashing Pumpkins, Bjork, Alanis Morissette and Jarvis Cocker

QUIZ: Only a 90s expert can score 10/10 on this 1995 lyric quiz

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys' wins The Ringos World Cup

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders voted Radio X listeners' favourite drummer

Johnny Vaughan

David Bowie

Are you a David Bowie super-fan? Take our lyric quiz

Quizzes

Richard Ashcroft shares new T-shirt designs on his 49th birthday

Richard Ashcroft shares new merchandise on 49th birthday

Richard Ashcroft

Richard Ashcroft in 2006

Richard Ashcroft's most outrageous quotes

Richard Ashcroft

Liam Gallagher with Johnny Marr and Morrissey from The Smiths

Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite Smiths song

Liam Gallagher