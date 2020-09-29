The Chris Moyles Show gets Hocus Pocus on the iTunes chart!

29 September 2020, 16:05

Chris Moyles hatched a plan to make Dom feel better that there were so many Everton related songs topping the charts.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was having a bit of a stinker as the Everton song was at the top of the iTunes charts... amongst others!

Chris wanted to give the die-hard Liverpool fan a bit of a break, so he thought he'd launch a campaign to get another song in there instead.

Just to make it as random as possible Chris and the team asked his loyal listeners to buy Focus' Hocus Pocus to help it knock out some of the Everton songs out of the Top 10.

Find out where it reached in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show try to get a song up the iTunes charts
The Chris Moyles Show try to get a song up the iTunes charts. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Producer Sam is back on The Chris Moyles Show with an incredible survival story

WATCH: Sam is back at work on The Chris Moyles Show and his story is amazing
Dom's Crazy Threesome game is harder than it looks

WATCH: Dom's Crazy Threesome is harder than it sounds!

Chris Moyles angry letter from Bernie Clifton's angry letter to Chris

VIDEO: When Bernie Clifton wrote an angry letter to Chris Moyles...
Laura Whitmore talks to Chris Moyles about Celeb Juice and new pub

Laura Whitmore talks Celebrity Juice and shows us her home pub!
Captain Tom Moore talks to The Chris Moyles Show

Captain Tom Moore talks optimism and his autobiography on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Kaiser Chiefs in March 2007: Nick 'Peanut' Baines, Andrew 'Whitey' White, Nick Hodgson, Ricky Wilson, Simon Rix

QUIZ: Where did these famous bands get their names from?

Quizzes

Royal Blood speak to George Godfrey about their sound

How do you get the Royal Blood sound?

Royal Blood

Oasis at Glastonbury in 1995

Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? for YouTube singalong event

Oasis

Richard Ashcroft in 2002

Things you didn't know about The Verve's Urban Hymns album

The Verve

The Killers at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards: Mark Stoermer, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr and Dave Keuning.

Why Mr Brightside is The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

The Stone Roses in 1989

QUIZ: Which Stone Roses Song Are You?

Quizzes