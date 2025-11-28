The first Christmas Cash Call winner speaks to Chris Moyles!

Our £100K winner can finally afford his own place!

Oliver Husband was the first lucky winner of the Christmas Cash Call prize and he's spoken to Chris Moyles about the magic moment he won the prize.

The Christmas Cash Call is in full swing and our first lucky winner, was Radio X listener Oliver Husband, who took home £100 in cash!

Oliver, who is a young electrician from Selby, was at work when comedian, TV personality and Chatty Man himself Alan Carr, called him up to tell him he'd won the huge cash prize.

The Chris Moyles Show caught up with the 22-year-old tradesman for a chat today, (28th November) to talk about his live-changing win and what he wants to do with the cash prize!

Talking about the moment the cash hit his account, he told Moyles: "All of a sudden I get this notification from [his bank]. I'm like how many zeros? Oh my god. I had to go for a walk!"

Asked if he thought 'this could be it' when his phone rang, Oliver admitted: "I'd completely forgot I'd entered! Completely forgot".

Like a legend, straight after he got the good news, Oliver admitted he "got a round in" for everyone, adding: "I feel so blessed and it couldn't have come at a better time."

The £100k will couldn't have come sooner for Oliver who was grafting while living at home with his parents.

The young tradesman - who lives with his mum, dad, two cats and two dogs - has been doing everything he can to support his girlfriend Lottie, a veterinary student in London until she qualifies in two years time.

The young couple have been saving for a few years for their dream of buying a property to renovate and then sell to fund their own first home together, so now it looks like they can make it happen sooner rather than later.

Described by friends and family as mature, hard-working and endlessly kind, Oliver says he feels “blessed, thankful and truly grateful” for what he calls an “amazing stroke of good fortune.”

For the young Selby electrician and his family, Christmas has come early - complete with the promise of a brighter, less-cramped future in a home of his own!

