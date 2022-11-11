Chris Moyles to feature on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel this Saturday

11 November 2022, 17:15 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 17:21

Chris Moyles will appear on The Wheel on Saturday 12 November from 6pm
Chris Moyles will appear on The Wheel on Saturday 12 November from 6pm. Picture: BBC One

By Jenny Mensah

The Radio X presenter appears in a previously recorded episode of the Michael McIntyre show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Moyles is set to appear on the next episode of Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.

The Radio X presenter is currently in the Australian jungle taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, but is also set to take part in another TV show this weekend.

The pre-recorded episode - which will airs on Saturday 12th November at - sees the radio legend take part in the Michael McIntyre-hosted gameshow, which sees celebs try and help this week's contestants win a fortune by helping them answer multiple choice questions on various subjects.

Joining Chris on the fourth episode of season 3 of The Wheel is sporting legend Clare Balding, comedian Josh Widdecomb, musician and YouTube star Yung Filly, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans and TV personality Rustie Lee.

BBC One's The Wheel continues this Saturday 12th November at 6pm.

READ MORE: Bez gives Chris Moyles advice ahead of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

While Chris Moyles is set to appear on BBC One, the Radio X DJ is still taking part in I'm A Celeb and his first week has been an eventful one.

The broadcaster was the first celeb to appear on the launch show and soon after Olivia Attwood chose him to join her as a Jungle VIP.

The pair then skydived from 10,000 ft out of a helicopter, spent the night isolated from the rest of the camp with Scarlette Douglas and Boy George and took part in the first task to secure stars for their camp mates.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles teases Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb

Since then, Chris has opened up about his weight loss journey, shown off his cockney accent, teased new campmate and Tory politician Matt Hancock and also convinced gullible Hollyoaks star Owen Warner he was world champion dancer.

All in a week's work for Chris Moyles!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles reveals the turning point in his weight loss journey

