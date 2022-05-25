Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen answer the important questions about Star Wars!

The duo appear in the new series, Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi. But what you really need to know about are Ewan's camel and Hayden's pig, right?

Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen star in a brand new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the Trainspotting star playing the Jedi Master and the Canadian actor back in the Darth Vader suit as Anakin Skywalker, who's gone to the Dark Side.

The Chris Moyles Show sent ace reporter Dominic Byrne to find out how the series came about, with McGregor claiming he was partly responsible.

He explains: "Every day people would ask me: 'Would you do a sequel to Trainspotting' and 'Would you play Obi-Wan Kenobi again?'. They would always be the last two questions of every interview.

"I thought, yeah there's probably a good story to tell between Episode 3 and Episode 4. So I started saying it, as I was asked a lot. It was a bit embarrassing, because it looked like I was trying to get work from Disney, really."

Watch the full interview and you'll also discover the answers to the following questions:

How does Hayden Christensen keep cool in the Darth Vader suit?

What's the best animal on Hayden's farm?

Why did Ewan almost adopt a camel called Silas?

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is available on Disney+ from 27th May 2022.

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every weekday morning from 6.30am and Saturdays at 8am via Global Player.