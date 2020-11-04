Emily Atack plays The Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show

The I'm A Celeb and Inbetweeners star appeared on the show this morning and took part in the hilarious feature. Find out how she got on here.

Emily Atack appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about her new comedy sketch show The Emily Atack Show.

However, there was no way Chris could have her in the studio without her having a go at our Lip Reading Game. Out of a choice of three categories Emily went for I'm A Celebrity finalists... so it must have been a doddle for her as alumni surely?

Watch her hilarious attempt at the game in our video above.

The Emily Atack Show airs on ITV 2 from 4 November at 10pm.

READ MORE: Emily Atack asks Lewis Capaldi if they're twins

Emily Atack plays the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: