Emily Atack plays The Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show

4 November 2020, 13:03

The I'm A Celeb and Inbetweeners star appeared on the show this morning and took part in the hilarious feature. Find out how she got on here.

Emily Atack appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about her new comedy sketch show The Emily Atack Show.

However, there was no way Chris could have her in the studio without her having a go at our Lip Reading Game. Out of a choice of three categories Emily went for I'm A Celebrity finalists... so it must have been a doddle for her as alumni surely?

Watch her hilarious attempt at the game in our video above.

The Emily Atack Show airs on ITV 2 from 4 November at 10pm.

READ MORE: Emily Atack asks Lewis Capaldi if they're twins

Emily Atack plays the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show
Emily Atack plays the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show via Global Player, the official Radio X app

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles Show laughs at the reverse words game

Chris Moyles' Reverse Words game sounded REALLY dodgy

Dom and Pippa are left in the studio as Chris Moyles runs late

Chris Moyles was stuck in traffic and his road rage is next level
David Jason now and then

Sir David Jason reveals one of his funniest clips!

Stephen Fry on The Chris Moyles Show

Stephen Fry reveals cameo appearance on The Simpsons

Cannon And Ball, launching series 2 of their Saturday night ITV show in 1980

Chris Moyles joins stars paying tribute to Bobby Ball

Latest On Radio X

The Killers at Lollapalooza in 2009: Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and Mark Stoermer

The very best lyrics by The Killers

The Killers

David Bowie at his home, Haddon Hall, at Beckenham, Kent, 20 April 1971

How well do you know the lyrics to The Man Who Sold The World?

Quizzes

John Lydon arrives at the premiere Of Epix's Punk

John Lydon doubles down on Trump support in GMB rant

Sex Pistols

Lana Del Rey at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Watch Lana Del Rey covers You'll Never Walk Alone for Liverpool FC documentary

Music News

The Jam In New York, 1979: Rick Buckler, Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton

How The Jam almost didn't record one of their biggest hits

The Jam

Liam and Noel Gallagher in New York, May 2000

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Oasis