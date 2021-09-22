Why Ed Byrne is happy to see the back of "car gigs"

The comedian spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about his upcoming tour and revealed why he's glad to see the back of drive-in gigs.

Ed Byrne was on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his upcoming If I'm Honest... tour dates.

The comedian is set to visit the length and breadth of the UK taking his observational comedy on the road and he can't wait.

As it turns out, the Irish actor and funny man had to make some changes to his live performances during the coronavirus pandemic and started taking part in drive-in gigs.

While the Mock The Week favourite is grateful to his fans, he couldn't wait to see the back of "car gigs" where the audience would flash their lights and beep their horns for appreciation, making for rather distracting stand up!

