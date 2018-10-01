Download The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2018

The Chris Moyles Show Radio Pubcast. Picture: Radio X

It's that time of year again! Find out what happened when Chris and co. got tipsy in a beer garden for our Make Some Noise charity.

The Pubcast is back!

Once again, The Chris Moyles Show Team reluctantly agreed to get drunk for Radio X's Make Some Noise charity.

This year, accompanied by Pubcast staples Toby Tarrant and Drunk Alan, the team got boozy in a pub garden.

Recommended for people over the age of 18 only!

After several beers, Proseccos, tequilas and skittle bombs (for Chris), secrets were revealed, a dodgy phone-call was made, and everyone thoroughly embarrassed themselves.

The evidence was recorded and is now on offer to you for your amusement and a £5 charitable donation from Monday 1 October 2018.

Listen to a snippet of what you might expect in Pippa's saucy outtakes below:

So please download, sit back and revel in the chaos of year’s Pubcast – up for a limited time only for Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. Net proceeds (at least £3.90 per £5 purchase) from the sale of The Chris Moyles Show Radio X Pubcast 2018 will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by eight of the best-loved commercial radio stations in the UK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.

Make a donation to Global’s Make Some Noise today, and help change the lives of youngsters living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity throughout the UK.