Chris Moyles and the team return with the Pubcast... Just in time for the end of Dry January - with radio and TV legend Chris Tarrant joining the chaos!

The chaos has returned…later than usual, but perfectly timed for the end of dry-January... The Chris Moyles Show team has taken to the pub, all in the name of raising money for charity, again!

Ever wondered what a conversation, over some pints, would sound like between the Chris Moyles and another (former) breakfast show host, who also just happens to be a father and father-in-law for at least two of the others attending?

Chris Tarrant loves Radio X Classic Rock!

Recorded on a chilly, winter afternoon, the team – made up of Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne, Toby Tarrant, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Chris ‘Captain Crapbeard’ Longman – settled down with some drinks in a local boozer to record the ninth edition of The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast. This year, one of Chris Moyles’s radio idols, the legendary Chris Tarrant, joined the shenanigans for one of the best Pubcasts ever!

There is also a surprise FaceTime from singer and actor Keith Duffy, who follows up on a sinister story floating around the internet involving Chris, to see if he can finally put the rumour to bed. Plus, the team share more jaw-dropping stories, and deliver a few more surprises in the process.

So download it now, settle down with a few beverages of your own (these ones don’t have to be alcoholic) and enjoy The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast unfold!

How to download The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2025

This year, you can choose how much you donate: £5, £10, £20, £30 or £40. Everyone who texts will receive the Pubcast… but what’s is worth to you?

To donate £40.. text PUB40 to 83936

To donate £30.. text PUB30 to 83936

To donate £20… text PUB20 to 83936

To donate £10… text PUB10 to 83936

To donate £5… text PUB5 to 83936

Your chosen voluntary donation will be added to your phone bill and 100% of it goes to Global’s Make Some Noise

You’ve got until 23:59 on Sunday 23rd February to text.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered, we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take your voluntary donation, unless you text CANCEL within 60 minutes as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Contains mature content – you must be 18 or over. UK mobiles only. Full terms and conditions are here

For overseas listeners, you won’t be able to receive the Pubcast via text. However, you can buy the Pubcast here: https://globalsmakesomenoise.myshopify.com/collections/radio-x

To access the podcast, listeners can make a voluntary donation via text message, with all money raised going to Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which is changing lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness. To date, The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast has raised over £1m for Global’s Make Some Noise.

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.