Dom's worst jokes ever on The Chris Moyles Show

18 January 2022, 18:53

Pippa told a really cringe joke on The Chris Moyles Show which got us thinking about Dom's penchant for Dad jokes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week saw Pippa make such a bad joke that it almost gave Dom a run for his money.

We know our favourite newsreader loves to crack a Dad joke or two, but have you seen quite as many bad ones in quick succession?=

Watch our compilation of some of Dom's worst clangers in our video above.

Dom's worst jokes ever
Dom's worst jokes ever. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Dom's electrician jokes are absolutely shocking!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

Pippa releases her Craptic Birthdays Book

Test yourself with Pippa Taylor’s Craptic Birthdays book!

Dom's childhood photo gets a new update on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's childhood photo is the best thing ever

Sam and Matt face off in their chicken wing challenge rematch

Sam and Matt's chicken wing challenge rematch was epic

Pippa is absolutely oblivious and we love it

Pippa just repeated the Doncaster pub story and it was classic