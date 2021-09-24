Dom's rock 'n' roll evening at the Chelsea Flower Show

Dom went down to the Chelsea Flower Show this week and he's come back with a riveting review.

Dom had a rather rock 'n' roll outing at the Chelsea Flower Show this week and he came in to let everyone at The Chris Moyles Show know what he's been up to.

Chris wasn't finding it particularly interesting but he piped up when he got some presents. Sadly Dom didn't think that Sam would be interested in any horticultural, which the video producer took GREAT exception to.

Find out what went down in our video above.

