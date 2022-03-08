Dom's getting a lot of abuse about his bald head... for some reason

Chris discovers a ton of cheeky jingles for Dom's Disco... and the team are in hysterics.

Well, particularly if, like Chris, you play them over and over... relentlessly.

"They've really hammered it home," says Pippa as the hundredth version of "Dominic Byrne... he's a slaphead" rings through the studio.

"Why are you doing this?" wails Dom. "I don't know why you're picking on me."

You'll crack up - just like the rest of the team did!