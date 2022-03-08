Dom's getting a lot of abuse about his bald head... for some reason

8 March 2022, 17:06

Chris discovers a ton of cheeky jingles for Dom's Disco... and the team are in hysterics.

Chris Moyles has discovered a ton of (very fancy) jingles for Dom's Disco - and they're hilarious.

Well, particularly if, like Chris, you play them over and over... relentlessly.

"They've really hammered it home," says Pippa as the hundredth version of "Dominic Byrne... he's a slaphead" rings through the studio.

"Why are you doing this?" wails Dom. "I don't know why you're picking on me."

You'll crack up - just like the rest of the team did!

