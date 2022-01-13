Dom's fishing trip was an absolute disaster!

13 January 2022, 18:49

Radio X

By Radio X

Dom found an expired fishing licence in his wallet on The Chris Moyles Show, which reminded him of the last time he went fishing.

Dom isn't one to throw things away, so when he was taking a look through his wallet he wasn't at all surprised that he found an expired fishing licence.

Despite being a HUGE fan of Gone Fishing, it turns out watching fishing and actually doing it yourself are two different things.

Watch Dom tell his pitiful tale of his fishing trip with Warrington John in our video above.

Dom recalls his fishing trip from hell
Dom recalls his fishing trip from hell. Picture: Radio X

