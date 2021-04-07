Dom's Disco is back and better than ever

7 April 2021, 17:51

This week saw the return of Dom's Disco on The Chris Moyles Show. Watch Dom take a legendary turn on the wheels of steel.

This week saw Chris Moyles revive one of our favourite features: Dom's Disco.

If you were looking to book a lively DJ for your next gathering, then look no further.

Watch Dom prove he's still got the gift of the gab when he introduces everything from Dexys Midnight Runners to McFadden and Whitehead.

Total hero!

