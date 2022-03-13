Dom was absolutely rubbish at guessing apples

13 March 2022, 08:30

Radio X

By Radio X

Dom was sure he could tell different kinds of apples apart so he was put to the test on The Chris Moyles Show game, How D'you Like Them Apples, Dom?

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, the subject of apples came up and which types were the best.

Dom swore blind he could tell the difference between the likes of a Pink Lady, Golden Delicious and a Granny Smith, so of course Chris and the team put him to the ultimate test by blindfolding him!

Watch Dom try and fail to guess apples from just one taste in our video above.

