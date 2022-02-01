Dom trying to interview Kevin Keegan in this throwback footage is brilliant

The Chris Moyles Show tracked down the footage of Dom's dodgy interview with the former Newcastle player and it was hilarious.

By Radio X

Previously on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was reminiscing about the time he covered the Kevin Keegan case and happened to be outside the court when the football legend won.

Dom may have thought the moment was resigned to the history books, but Chris couldn't let him get away with it and managed to track down the footage of a jubilant Keegan and a very sinister-looking news reporter, who happened to be on the wrong side of the cameras!

Watch the awkward moment (which sees Dom WITH HAIR) in our video above.

Chris Moyles finds a throwback interview of Dom and Kevin Keegan. Picture: Radio X/Getty

READ MORE: Chris Moyles and Paul McKenna's prank on Dom was classic

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.