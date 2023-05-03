Dom tries the Sprite challenge

Dom takes the Sprite Challenge | Dom's 50 at 50

The Chris Moyles Show team are helping Dom celebrate his 50th year by introducing him to 50 brand new experiences. Next up - the Sprite challenge!

The end of 2022 saw Dom turn 50 years old, and ever since The Chris Moyles Show team have decided to help him mark the milestone with 50 new experiences.

So far, Dom has learned how to do a bit of pottery, milk a goat, worn leather pants and even been taught the basics of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

However, this time Chris and the gang raised the bar and had our favourite newsreader attempt the Sprite Challenge... with hilarious results.

Watch our video above to see how he got on.

