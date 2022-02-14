Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square

The Chris Moyles Show released their very own limited-edition underwear for Global's Make Some Noise, and Dom had a bright idea of taking them straight to the public by selling them on a stall.

Unfortunately for Dom, Chris remembered his idea and took it one step further by sending him out onto London's Leicester Square.

Unbelievably, he got a few takers and even met some old friends along the way.

Watch our video above to find out just what went down!

