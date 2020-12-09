Dom's pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate

9 December 2020, 16:48 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 17:00

In another great prank on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was tricked into eating the hottest chocolate in the world live on air, then Matt ate it for £40!

The Chris Moyles Show is wrapping up to the end of the year, but that doesn't mean Chris has taken his foot off the gas when it comes to his pranks... In fact, you could say he's very much turned the heat up!

When it came to Dom's letters this week, the team were lovingly sent in some chocolate with a "hint" of varied flavours from a local lockdown business. However, unfortunately for the unsuspecting Dom, his just happened to be the world's hottest chilli chocolate!

Watch his hilarious reaction in our video above.

Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show
Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Getty Creative

Chris isn't the only person who's been known to pull the wool over Dom's eyes, though.

Remind yourself of the time Dom was pranked by none other than a Prize dump winner:

