Dom has everyone in absolute hysterics with his Big Slot

11 November 2020, 17:36 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 17:43

This week, Dom treated us to another instalment of his Big Slot and it was pretty mature.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show we were treated to another amazing game for Dom's Big Slot.

Dom swapped places with Chris and took hold of the sound effects and set the team a task. All they had to do was look him straight in the eye and not laugh.

Find out what went down in our video above.

WATCH: Dom takes his birthday roller skates for a spin in Leicester Square

Watch another of Dom's hilarious big slots in our video:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dom tries on his birthday roller skates on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom takes his birthday roller skates for spin in Leicester Square
Aled Jones debunks Walking In The Air myths

Aled Jones debunks Walking In The Air myths on The Chris Moyles Show
Emily Atack plays the Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show

Emily Atack plays The Lip Reading Game on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles pranks James

Chris Moyles pranks James again!

Sir Cliff Richard talks to Chris Moyles

Sir Cliff Richard has a very special message for Chris Moyles' mum!

Latest On Radio X

A screengrab of the late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video

Facts about The Prodigy's Breathe banger

Features

Gerard Way Performs At The Trabendo In Paris

Did My Chemical Romance just tease new music?

Music News

Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' Shame Shame video

Foo Fighters go darker than ever in Shame Shame video

Foo Fighters

David Bowie in 1995

New David Bowie live album No Trendy Réchauffé announced

David Bowie

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has a new cat that he walks it on a leash

Foo Fighters

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Nothing But Thieves play special show for Radio X

Nothing But Thieves