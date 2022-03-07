Dom gets sent a mucky DVD from a listener

The Chris Moyles Show team were all sent personal gifts from listener Stephen, but Dom's was extra special.

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chris Moyles Show got off to a racy start this week when a listener decided to send in some very personal presents for the team.

Stephen, who is cycling from London to Paris to raise funds for Great Ormond Street hospital, wanted a shoutout from Chris and the team and he knew just how to achieve it.

Sending tailored gifts for each member, such as a mini punching bag for Chris and the last known image of Matt's turtle, Stephen decided to add a very NSFW DVD for our favourite newsreader Dom!

Watch Dom's very special unboxing in our video above and visit justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-graves1 if you'd like to donate to Stephen's Just Giving page.

Dom gets a dodgy DVD sent in from a listener of The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

